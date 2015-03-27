LONDON, March 27 Royal Dutch Shell is
moving oil rigs to Alaska ahead of the possible resumption of
controversial drilling activities as the oil major awaits the
green light from U.S. authorities.
The Anglo-Dutch oil major hopes to revive its Arctic
drilling programme two years after the grounding of a rig in
Alaska that led to a huge uproar from environmental groups.
But even before getting the go-ahead from the U.S. interior
secretary, Shell is moving the drilling rigs Noble Discoverer
and Polar Pioneer to the area in anticipation of the short
operations window in summer.
The vessel are "heading to North America ahead of a
potential 2015 drilling season," a Shell spokeswoman told
Reuters.
"Any final decision to go forward with a 2015 season will
depend on successful permitting, clearing any legal obstacles
and our own assessment that we are prepared to explore safely
and successfully."
"This is a multi-year program, and every step we take will
be contingent on meeting all the conditions necessary to proceed
safely and responsibly," the spokeswoman added.
Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in January he
wanted to return to the Arctic this summer after Shell had
already spent $1 billion on preparations.
Maintaining equipment and staff in the region costs Shell
several hundred million dollars a year even without progressing
with drilling, Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said.
Environmental organisations have fiercely opposed drilling
in the area.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by David Evans)