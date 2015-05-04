May 4 Royal Dutch Shell's quest to
return to Arctic drilling for the first time in three years
could face delays after Seattle ruled that the city's port must
apply for a permit for the company to use it as a hub for
drilling rigs.
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, a Democrat who has fought against
new projects by coal and oil companies, applauded the
requirement by the city's planning department.
"This is an opportunity for the port and all of us to make a
bold statement about how oil companies contribute to climate
change, oil spills and other environmental disasters - and
reject this short-term lease," Seattle's Mayor Ed Murray said on
his website.
The Puget Sound region has a decades-long history as a hub
for equipment used in energy drilling in Alaska.
But some environmental groups and politicians have pushed
for the region's economy to move beyond oil, gas and coal and
into clean energy.
It is time to focus the economy on electric cars and transit
and "environmentally progressive businesses," Murray said.
Shell is hoping to return to Arctic oil and gas exploration
for the first time since 2012, although the U.S. Interior
Department has not issued its full blessing yet. During Shell's
accident prone drilling season that year, the Coast Guard had to
evacuate crew from an enormous oil rig that eventually grounded
and wound up being scrapped.
Shell has been planning to base a drilling rig and tug boats
in Seattle before heading up Arctic waters off Alaska.
While the port is expected to eventually get the permit, the
process could take weeks or months and delay Shell's Arctic
drilling this year, The Seattle Times reported on Monday.
While the price of oil has fallen over the last year, the
Arctic is coveted by energy companies for its long term
potential. The Arctic is estimated to contain about 20 percent
of the world's undiscovered oil with some 34 million barrels of
oil in U.S. waters alone.
A Shell spokesman said the company was still reviewing the
Seattle planning department's move on permit requirements.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy)