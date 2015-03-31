WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. Department of the
Interior on Tuesday upheld a 2008 lease sale in the Chukchi Sea
off Alaska, moving Royal Dutch Shell a step closer to
returning to the Arctic since it suffered accidents in the
region in 2012.
"The Arctic is an important component of the
Administration's national energy strategy, and we remain
committed to taking a thoughtful and balanced approach to oil
and gas leasing and exploration offshore Alaska," said Interior
Secretary Sally Jewell.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Eric Beech)