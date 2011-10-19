SYDNEY Oct 19 Shell (RDSa.L) said its Geelong Refinery in Australia's Victoria state had suffered power disruption and workers were trying to return operations to normal.

It said in a statement that the power problems had caused the refinery flare to become smokey. Shell also said there was also a small grass fire outside the site which has been extinguished.

Geelong has a capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day and provides 50 percent of Victoria's and 30 percent of South Australia's fuel, according to Shell's web site.

