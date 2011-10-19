(Adds comment from Shell out production outage)

SYDNEY Oct 19 Shell (RDSa.L) said its Geelong Refinery in Australia's Victoria state had suffered power disruption which had affected production and workers were trying to return operations to normal.

The power problems had caused the refinery flare to become smokey, Shell said in a statement. Shell also said there was also a small grass fire outside the site which has been extinguished.

A Shell spokeswoman said production had been hit but declined to say how much output had been affected or when the refinery was expected to return to normal operations.

Geelong has a capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and provides 50 percent of Victoria's and 30 percent of South Australia's fuel, according to Shell's web site.

Shell's 210,000 bpd Singapore refinery, the company's largest in the world, was hit by a fire late last month, forcing its shutdown. (Reporting by Ed Davies and Lincoln Feast; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)