LONDON Jan 20 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell
said on Monday it had agreed to sell small stakes in a
liquefied natural gas project and related joint venture in
Australia for $1.14 billion to Kuwait's Foreign Petroleum
Exploration Company.
"Shell will remain a major player in Australia's energy
industry. However, we are refocusing our investment to where we
can add the most value with Shell's capital and technology,"
Shell's chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.
Shell said it was divesting an 8 percent stake in the
Wheatstone-Iago joint venture and a 6.4 percent interest in the
Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia.