LONDON May 28 Royal Dutch Shell has appointed the head of its Chinese operation to spearhead the integration with smaller British rival BG Group once the $70 billion deal is completed.

Huibert Vigeveno, currently executive chairman for Shell in China, has been appointed Executive Vice President, Integration with effect from 1 August, according to a internal memo to employees posted on Tuesday.

"Huibert will lead the integration planning for the proposed combination with BG," the company said. He will report to Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry.

Shell's acquisition of BG is expected to be completed by early 2016. The proposed deal will require regulatory go-aheads from key governments, including China and Brazil, before it can be brought before shareholders for approval.

The Anglo-Dutch company has said it will sell up to $30 billion of assets following the integration, which will shift Shell's focus heavily to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and deepwater oil sectors. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Pravin Char)