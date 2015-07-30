LONDON, July 30 Royal Dutch Shell will
"take a good look" at selling North Sea assets after its planned
acquisition of BG Group next year, Shell's Chief
Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said on Thursday.
Shell said it plans to sell $30 billion of assets in the two
years following the expected completion of the $70 billion BG
deal next year.
Although Shell would not provide specific details on which
assets it would target, the ageing North Sea basin, whose
production has sharply declined since its 1990s peak, is likely
to be closely scrutinized.
"We will take a very good look at the North Sea and make
sure that out of two strong portfolios will crystallise the
strongest possible core," van Beurden told reporters.
"Like any province that gets mature, and certainly one where
we have high cost structures and still a high tax regime, we
will have to look at how to restructure this to bring it back to
its most advantaged core."
"We have a very significant position in the North Sea that
ranges from very mature assets to assets that are still under
construction. BG has a very significant position as well," he
said.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Clarke)