* No planned restart date for facility
* Shell says half of spilled oil has dissipated
LONDON Dec 22 Royal Dutch Shell
said on Thursday that its giant 200,000 barrel per day (bpd)
deepwater Bonga facility is now shut, with no planned restart
date, after an oil leak occurred on Tuesday while a tanker was
being loaded.
The field pumps around 10 percent of crude oil from Africa's
top exporter.
"It's too early to say when it will restart. The focus is on
dispersing the spill," said a Shell spokesman by telephone.
Shell said earlier this week that "less than 40,000 barrels
of oil" had leaked at the site, located about 120 km off the
coast of Nigeria in the Gulf of Guinea.
Around half of the spilled oil has now dissipated due to
natural dispersion and evaporation, Shell said in a statement on
Thursday.
"To accelerate the clean-up at sea, we are deploying vessels
with dispersants to break up the oil sheen at sea. We are
mobilising airplanes that will support the vessels in this
operation," said Shell's country chair in Nigeria, Mutiu
Sunmonu.
The oil major's website has a series of photographs taken at
the site, showing a rainbow-coloured oil sheen on the ocean's
surface.
Shell's pipelines in Nigeria's onshore Niger delta have
spilled several times, which the company blames on sabotage
attacks and oil theft.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)