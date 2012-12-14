FRANKFURT Dec 14 Royal Dutch Shell considered making a bid for rival BP in the past two years, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said in an advance copy of its Saturday edition.

Chief Executive Peter Voser told the paper, "I can't imagine that there is anybody in our industry who did not look into this scenario. At the end of the day we are all businesspeople."

Upon being asked whether Shell was currently interested in BP, Voser told the paper: "No comment."