BRASILIA, April 23 Oil production from Brazil's offshore subsalt region will remain profitable despite current low prices, the chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Thursday,

"At today's prices things are a little more difficult than a year ago," Ben van Beurden said after meeting with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. Van Beurden said he expects oil prices to rise above their levels of the last six months. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)