* Shell earmarks up to $5 bln for further acquisitions
* Oil majors to focus on Brazil's oil, LNG after BG deal
* Shell to sell $30 bln in assets by 2018
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Aug 7 Royal Dutch Shell is
considering investing billions in Brazil, set to become a focal
point after the planned acquisition of BG Group, even as
it prepares to sell huge chunks of its business to pay for the
$70 bln deal.
Despite a broad drive to cut spending in the face of
persistently low oil prices, Chief Executive Ben Van Beurden
remains steadfast in his plans to buy BG, which will transform
Shell into the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG)
supplier.
The company has announced plans to sell around $30 billion
in assets between 2016 and 2018 to improve its balance sheet and
focus on its core deepwater oil and LNG business.
The BG deal will make Shell the largest foreign investor in
Brazil's coveted deepwater oil fields.
According to several sources familiar with the company, it
has earmarked up to $5 billion for new acquisitions, mainly in
Brazil where state-run oil company Petrobras is
selling assets worth nearly $14 billion amid a vast corruption
scandal that has engulfed the company and the
government.
Shell, which expects oil prices to return to $90 a barrel by
the end of the decade, is also looking at acquisitions in other
future key regions including East Africa, which has huge
reserves and where BG is developing several gas fields in
Tanzania, the sources said.
Any new spending, however, is likely to raise eyebrows among
investors already worried about Shell's ability to complete the
BG deal as the industry faces one of its worst downturns in
decades.
Shell's share price has trailed the oil and gas sector index
since the deal was announced in April. Chief Financial
Officer, Simon Henry, acknowledged in April that while Shell
would look at assets, it did not have "a lot of cash left to be
doing much more" on acquisitions.
Van Beurden says spending will be selective.
"We will be doing quite a bit of portfolio high-grading on
the back of the BG deal and it doesn't necessarily mean getting
out of stuff. It may also mean selectively deepening in areas
where we can continue to build on our strengths," van Beurden
told reporters last week.
"You always look at whether a portfolio is deepening
positions in areas or whether it is disposing of positions that
are due for restructuring or where we don't see the strategic
fit any more. That hasn't changed on the back of the BG deal."
A Shell spokesman said the company does not comment on
specific portfolio activity.
PETROBRAS
Along with international peers Exxon Mobil, Total
and BP among others, Shell has shown interest
in Petrobras' producing oil fields as well as operating rights
in Brazil's coveted offshore "subsalt" basin, according to
industry sources.
Petrobras brought in Bank of America Merrill Lynch
in June to help manage its divestment plan.
Brazil's huge deepwater oil reserves are set to become a key
source for meeting growing global demand over the next few
decades.
Shell and BG's combined oil production in Brazil is expected
to reach 550,000 barrels per day by the end of the decade, from
around 200,000 bpd at present, and will account for around 20
percent of the company's global production.
In the face of its share price slump, Shell used last
month's quarterly results to outline a 20 percent cut in
spending this year, or capex, to $30 billion and billions of
dollars in cost savings to boost the balance sheet.
It plans to increase borrowing levels and has indicated it
will significantly reduce planned 2016 capex for the combined
group after completion of the deal, expected early next year.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)