LONDON, July 22 Royal Dutch Shell said
on Monday it would undertake additional work at two deepwater
projects off the coast of Brazil to help boost production at its
part-owned fields there.
Shell said it would move forward with a new phase, phase
three, of the Parque das Conchas field development to add 28,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to production. It did
not say when the new output would be onstream.
At its Bijupirá/Salema fields, it said a redevelopment plan
was underway and it was drilling four new wells to lift
production to 35,000 boepd.
Brazil's state oil company Petrobras is partnered
with Shell on both fields.