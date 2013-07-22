LONDON, July 22 Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it would undertake additional work at two deepwater projects off the coast of Brazil to help boost production at its part-owned fields there.

Shell said it would move forward with a new phase, phase three, of the Parque das Conchas field development to add 28,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to production. It did not say when the new output would be onstream.

At its Bijupirá/Salema fields, it said a redevelopment plan was underway and it was drilling four new wells to lift production to 35,000 boepd.

Brazil's state oil company Petrobras is partnered with Shell on both fields.