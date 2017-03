June 4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc :

* Update- incident at Shell Moerdijk

* An investigation into cause of explosion has been initiated. Shell Moerdijk will work closely with government authorities

* Regrets that an incident took place at its chemicals site Shell Nederland Chemie BV - Moerdijk

* An explosion at MSPO-2 plant, which produces styrene monomer and propylene oxide, was followed by a fire

* Other installations at Shell Moerdijk are currently operating according to plan. Further company coverage: