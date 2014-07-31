July 31 Royal Dutch Shell :

* Q2 earnings, on a current cost of supplies (CCS) basis, were $5.1 billion compared with $2.4 billion for same quarter a year ago

* Q2 2014 CCS earnings excluding identified items were $6.1 billion compared with $4.6 billion for Q2 2013, an increase of 33 pct.

* Q2 dividend of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share ("ads"), an increase of 4 pct compared with Q2 2013

* Q2 cash flow from operating activities was $8.6 billion, compared with $12.4 billion for same quarter last year

* Q2 capital investment for was $8.5 billion

* Q2 oil and gas production was 3,077 thousand boe/d, in line with Q2 2013.

* Excluding impact of divestments, abu dhabi license expiry, psc price effects, and security impacts in nigeria, Q2 2014 production was 4 pct higher than for same period last year.

* Taking firm actions to improve Shell's capital efficiency by selling selected assets and making tougher project decisions, have completed some $8 billion of asset sales so far in 2014

* Want to see stronger, more competitive results right across company, particularly in oil products and North America resources plays

* Gearing at end of Q2 2014 was 13.4 pct

* Basic CCS EPS excluding identified items increased by 33 pct versus same quarter last year

* Expecting some $7-$8 billion of share buybacks for 2014 and 2015 combined, of which $1.6 billion were completed in first half of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: