UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
July 31 Royal Dutch Shell :
* Q2 earnings, on a current cost of supplies (CCS) basis, were $5.1 billion compared with $2.4 billion for same quarter a year ago
* Q2 2014 CCS earnings excluding identified items were $6.1 billion compared with $4.6 billion for Q2 2013, an increase of 33 pct.
* Q2 dividend of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share ("ads"), an increase of 4 pct compared with Q2 2013
* Q2 cash flow from operating activities was $8.6 billion, compared with $12.4 billion for same quarter last year
* Q2 capital investment for was $8.5 billion
* Q2 oil and gas production was 3,077 thousand boe/d, in line with Q2 2013.
* Excluding impact of divestments, abu dhabi license expiry, psc price effects, and security impacts in nigeria, Q2 2014 production was 4 pct higher than for same period last year.
* Taking firm actions to improve Shell's capital efficiency by selling selected assets and making tougher project decisions, have completed some $8 billion of asset sales so far in 2014
* Want to see stronger, more competitive results right across company, particularly in oil products and North America resources plays
* Gearing at end of Q2 2014 was 13.4 pct
* Basic CCS EPS excluding identified items increased by 33 pct versus same quarter last year
* Expecting some $7-$8 billion of share buybacks for 2014 and 2015 combined, of which $1.6 billion were completed in first half of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)