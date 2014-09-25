Sept 25 Shell :

* Joint shipping initiative - made up of Shell, BP, Maersk, Stena and Japanese shipping companies NYK, MOL and "K" line - has given $1.5 million of additional funds to a united nations development programme (UNDP) project

* By offering alternative livelihood options to these youth, UNDP and joint shipping initiative work to prevent lure of piracy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: