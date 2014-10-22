Oct 22 Royal Dutch Shell Plc :

* Shell announces Gabon deep-water gas discovery

* Well Leopard-1 encountered a substantial gas column with around 200 metres net gas pay in a pre-salt reservoir

* Shell and partners are planning to undertake an appraisal programme to further determine resource volumes

* Leopard-1 was drilled in license BCD10, operated by Shell (75%). Second partner in venture is CNOOC Limited (25%).