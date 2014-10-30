Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
Oct 30 Royal Dutch Shell Plc :
* Q3 basic CCS EPS excluding identified items increased by 30 pct versus Q3 2013
* Q3 earnings on current cost of supplies basis were $5.3 billion compared with $4.2 billion for same quarter a year ago
* Cash flow from operating activities for Q3 2014 was $12.8 billion, compared with $10.4 billion for same quarter last year
* Capital investment for Q3 2014 was $8.5 billion
* Q3 CCS earnings, excluding items, were $5.8 billion compared with $4.5 billion for Q3 2013, an increase of 31 pct
* Gearing at end of Q3 2014 was 11.7 pct
* Q3 2014 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share, an increase of 4 pct
* Oil and gas production for Q3 2014 was 2,790 thousand boe/d, a decrease of 5 pct compared with Q3 2013
* Excluding impact of divestments, Abu Dhabi license expiry, PSC price effects, security impacts in Nigeria, Q3 production volumes were 2 pct higher than same period last year
* Shell's Ben van Beurden: "Proceeds from asset sales so far this year total $11.6 billion, with further disposals ongoing"
* Shell's Ben van Beurden: "We are now focusing on creating value from this slimmed-down position"
* Shell's Ben van Beurden: "Restructuring in oil products continues, with completion of divestment of Shell's Australia positions in quarter"
* Shell's Ben van Beurden: "We have moderated our spending on growth and accelerated disposals of our non-strategic portfolio as part of a drive to improve capital efficiency"
* Oil products sales volumes for Q3 2014 were 2 pct lower than for Q3 2013
* Upstream earnings included a net charge of $394 million, mainly reflecting a deferred tax liability of $349 million related to an associate company and impairments of $176 million
* Downstream earnings included a net charge of $192 million, primarily reflecting losses related to divestments of $92 million and impairments of $75 million
* Downstream divestment proceeds totalled some $2 billion for Q3
* Chemicals manufacturing plant availability decreased to 90 pct from 96 pct for Q3 2013, reflecting higher unplanned downtime, primarily due to incident in June at Moerdijk chemical site in Netherlands
* Q3 net earnings consensus view $5.54 billion - company compiled estimates
* On track for a programme of over $30 billion of dividend distributions and buybacks for 2014 and 2015 combined
* Total current and non-current debt decreased to $43.0 billion at september 30, 2014 from $44.6 billion at december 31, 2013
* Increase of deferred tax liability as result of weakening Australian dollar reduced q3 earnings by some $400 million compared with q3 2013
* Shell continued to divest non-strategic upstream positions during q3 2014, with divestment proceeds totalling some $1.6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
