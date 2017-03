Dec 4 Shell :

* Confirmed its plans to build a specialised LNG bunker vessel to deliver to LNG-fuelled vessels in northwest Europe

* New vessel will be based at the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and will load from the new LNG break bulk terminal and jetty to be constructed by the gas access to Europe (gate) terminal

* Demand for LNG as a fuel in the shipping industry is increasing, due to emissions reduction requirements scheduled to come into force in January 2015

* Vessel will have a capacity to carry 6,500 cubic metres of LNG fuel