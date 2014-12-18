Dec 18 Shell

* Reg-Royal Dutch Shell: Shell agrees sale of downstream businesses Norway to St1

* Has signed an agreement with St1 for sale of its retail, commercial fuels and supply and distribution logistics businesses in Norway

* Sale is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in 2015

* Shell's aviation business in Norway will become a 50-50 joint venture with St1

* Deal will have no impact on Shell's other businesses in Norway - Shell Energy Europe (SEE), Gasnor and Upstream, and Shell lubricants will continue to be sold via a macro distributor