European shares hit 2-week low as banks, Gemalto tumble
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 18 Shell
* Reg-Royal Dutch Shell: Shell agrees sale of downstream businesses Norway to St1
* Has signed an agreement with St1 for sale of its retail, commercial fuels and supply and distribution logistics businesses in Norway
* Sale is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in 2015
* Shell's aviation business in Norway will become a 50-50 joint venture with St1
* Deal will have no impact on Shell's other businesses in Norway - Shell Energy Europe (SEE), Gasnor and Upstream, and Shell lubricants will continue to be sold via a macro distributor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 22 BMW's X1 model will be built in the Netherlands, it said on Wednesday, boosting staff levels at Mini's contract manufacturer VDL Nedcar beyond those at the German carmaker's plant in Oxford, England, where the Mini hatch is made.
* Denmark's finance ministry says it has reached a fully financed deal with a majority in parliament to invest a double-digit billion Danish crowns figure in oil and gas extraction in the North Sea