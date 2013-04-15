SINGAPORE, April 15 Royal Dutch Shell Plc will buy 800,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year from Brunei LNG for a period of 10 years starting in April.

Shell Eastern Trading Pte., a fully-owned subsidiary, will buy the gas, a statement issued by the company said.

Brunei LNG is 50 percent owned by the government of Brunei, while the remaining half is equally owned by Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Royal Dutch Shell, according to Brunei LNG's website.