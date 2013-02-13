SINGAPORE Feb 13 Royal Dutch Shell will carry out repairs at its single-buoy mooring (SBM) facility in Singapore from mid-February to the end of March, authorities at the city-state said.

Shell will reduce refinery run rates during the SBM repair, a source familiar with the matter said, but declined to provide further details.

The reduction in run rates is expected to curb the supply of middle distillates in Asia as it coincides with a planned maintenance at another major producer, India's Reliance Industries Ltd.

Asian gasoil margins climbed to the highest in more than nine months on Friday, as traders anticipated the supply cuts.

The repair works will involve the removal and re-installation of the existing SBM buoy and new subsea pipeline, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

Dredging works will also be carried out off the SBM and its vicinity from Feb. 19 to April 1.

The SBM is used as a mooring facility for Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) transporting crude oil to Shell's 500,000 barrels-per-day Bukom refinery in Singapore, which was hit by a fire in 2011.

Shell could not immediately be reached for comment on the matter.