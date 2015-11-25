CALGARY, Alberta Nov 24 The Ontario government
on Tuesday ordered Shell Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Royal Dutch Shell, to pay C$825,000 ($620,487.36) in
fines for discharging a contaminating odour from its Sarnia
refinery in 2013.
In a statement, the Ontario Ministry for Environment and
Climate Change said Shell had pleaded guilty to one offense of
permitting a discharge of an odour containing mercaptan, a
foul-smelling gas.
The Shell Sarnia Manufacturing Centre is located in Corunna,
Ontario, and on Jan. 11, 2013, employees discovered a leak from
a line containing mercaptan, which flowed into an on-site ditch
that empties into the refinery's storm sewer system.
The odour affected a number of people in the nearby
Aamjiwnaang First Nation, with several complaining of sore eyes
and throats, headaches, nausea and vomiting.
Shell was fined C$500,000 for the offense, plus a victim
surcharge of C$125,000 and ordered to donate C$200,000 to the
Aamjiwnaang First Nation.
($1 = 1.3296 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)