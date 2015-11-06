(Recasts; adds quotes from Shell CEO Ben van Beurden)
By Mike De Souza
FORT SASKATCHEWAN, Alberta Nov 6 The U.S.
rejection of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline was driven in
part by protesters who are increasingly frustrated with inaction
on climate change, Royal Dutch Shell Plc Chief
Executive Ben van Beurden said on Friday.
Speaking at the launch of Shell's new carbon capture and
storage project in Alberta, the first Canadian project of its
kind in the oil sands industry, van Beurden said
anti-fossil-fuel movements are growing because of anxiety and
resentment about a failure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
"If you look back to the last 10, 15 years, you could argue
that progress has actually been disappointing," van Beurden
said.
This is why some are taking "extreme" positions to stop
pipelines, to divest from fossil fuels, to advocate for leaving
it in the ground or to demonize the industry, he said.
Oil sands, large deposits of crude in the Western Canadian
province of Alberta, are often criticized by environmental
groups because of energy-intensive production that makes the
industry the fastest-growing Canadian source of greenhouse gas
emissions. Many environmentalists pointed to the oil sands
industry's environmental footprint to argue against Keystone XL.
But Shell, which recently halted its Carmon Creek oil sands
project in part because of a lack of pipeline export capacity,
said it has known the future of TransCanada Corp's
Keystone XL was uncertain.
Keystone has been in an "uncertainty window" for seven years
while it has been under review by the United States, Lorraine
Mitchelmore, president of Shell's Canadian unit, told reporters.
She added that there are at least three other possible
pipeline alternatives to the Keystone project, which was
rejected by U.S. President Barack Obama, and Shell would like to
see at least one approved.
The Alberta government has introduced carbon pricing
policies to address rising emissions. But van Beurden said his
company would like to see broader and stronger carbon pricing
mechanisms adopted around the world in a way that will encourage
new solutions.
The C$1.3 billion ($978 million) project launched on Friday,
heavily subsidized by the Canadian and Alberta governments, can
capture a third of emissions from Shell's Scotford upgrader,
sending it through 65 km of pipeline into saline aquifers for
storage 2 km underground. The upgrader converts bitumen from two
oil sands mines into synthetic crude oil.
($1 = 1.3291 Canadian dollars)
