(Refiles to fix spelling in headline)
* 2 bcfd plant could be in service around 2020
* Shell has 40 pct, partners 20 pct each
* Reports have pegged plant at around C$12 bln
CALGARY, Alberta, May 15 Royal Dutch Shell
and partners from China, South Korea and Japan said on
Tuesday they are planning a multibillion-dollar liquefied
natural gas plant on Canada's West Coast, the latest in a string
of proposals aimed at moving huge quantities of domestic shale
gas to lucrative Asian markets.
Shell, along with PetroChina, Kogas
and Mitsubishi Corp, will study a liquefaction plant at
Kitimat, British Columbia, that would initially include two
units with capacity of 6 million tonnes annually each, or a
total of 2 billion cubic feet a day.
The plant could be in service around the end of the decade,
pending regulatory approvals, they said.
The proposal follows others for Kitimat, which looks set to
become a major Pacific Rim export hub for gas produced from the
massive Horn River and Montney shale gas formations in British
Columbia. Depressed North American gas markets have slowed
development of the fields as companies have been unable to earn
break-even returns in many cases.
The first proposal, Kitimat LNG, is led by Apache Corp
and includes EOG Resources Inc and Encana Corp
. Another group, the BC LNG Export Co-operative, is made
up of the Haisla First Nation, an aboriginal community, and
Houston-based LNG Partners.
For the new LNG Canada project, Shell would have 40 percent
and the other partners 20 percent each. Mitsubishi, PetroChina
and Kogas have all invested in gas-production joint ventures
with Canadian producers.
Reports have pegged the project cost at around C$12 billion
($12 billion).
The partners said the regulatory process is expected to
start later this year with the filing of their project
description.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)