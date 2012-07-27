CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and its partners in a planned Canadian liquefied
natural gas project have applied for a license to export up to
24 million tonnes of the fuel over 24 years, the company said on
Friday.
The gas would be exported from a liquefaction plant Shell
has proposed to build at Kitimat, British Columbia, on the
Pacific Coast to take advantage of lucrative Asian markets. It
would initially have to LNG processing units with capacity of 6
million tonnes each.
Shell and its partners, PetroChina, Kogas
and Mitsubishi Corp, revealed the details
of the proposal in May.
They said the plant could be in service around the end of
the decade, pending regulatory approvals.
The proposal follows others being considered for Kitimat,
which looks set to become a major Pacific Rim export hub for gas
produced from the massive Horn River and Montney shale gas
formations in British Columbia.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by M.D. Golan)