Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
CALGARY, Alberta May 28 Royal Dutch Shell Plc has put its Orion steam-driven oil sands project on the block, six years after acquiring the asset in a C$2.4 billion ($2.3 billion) acquisition of Blackrock Ventures near the height of the last Canadian energy boom.
The project, located northwest of Cold Lake, Alberta, produces 5,000 barrels a day from 22 well pairs, though it has regulatory approval for two phases of 20,000 bpd, according to Scotia Waterous, which is conducting the sales process for Shell. The project had operating income of C$15.6 million in the first quarter, according to the Scotia Waterous website.
In 2010, Shell took a $1 billion writedown on the Blackrock acquisition. ($1=$1.03 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones and Scott Haggett)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.