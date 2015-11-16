CALGARY, Alberta Nov 16 The president of Shell Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, is stepping down at the end of this year, the company said on Monday, less than month after Shell canceled a major oil sands project in northern Alberta.

Lorraine Mitchelmore, who spent six years as Shell Canada's president, will be replaced by Michael Crothers, currently vice president of Unconventionals North America beginning Jan. 1, 2016.

Last month, Shell pulled the plug on its 80,000-barrel-per-day Carmon Creek project, citing current uncertainties and lack of infrastructure to move Canadian crude to market. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)