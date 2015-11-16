(Adds comment, details on Crothers, context)

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 16 The president of Shell Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, is stepping down at the end of this year, less than one month after the company cancelled a major oil sands project in northern Alberta.

In a statement released on Monday, Shell said that Lorraine Mitchelmore, who spent six years as Shell Canada's president and country chair, will be replaced on Jan. 1 by Michael Crothers, who will retain his current role as vice president of Unconventionals North America.

Last month, Shell pulled the plug on its 80,000-barrel-per-day Carmon Creek project, citing "current uncertainties" and lack of infrastructure to move Canadian crude to market.

A spokesman for Shell Canada said Mitchelmore's departure had nothing to do with the decision to halt Carmon Creek.

Mitchelmore said, "My choice to move on to new opportunities is largely driven by my desire to spend more time with my two young daughters."

Earlier this month the company launched the Quest project at its Scotford upgrader in northern Alberta, the first in the oil sands to capture and bury carbon emissions.

Her departure comes as the Canadian oil industry grapples with a prolonged global crude price slump, royalty and climate change policy reviews by the Alberta government and the U.S. rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Mitchelmore said Shell and Canada's energy industry are well-positioned to face the future.

Her replacement Crothers, a native of Calgary, trained as a chemical engineer and previously worked as Shell's venture manager and country chair in Ireland.

Before that he spent 10 years in Shell's oil sands operations, including a stint as general manager of the Scotford upgrader, which processes mined bitumen into refinery-ready synthetic crude. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Phil Berlowitz)