By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 16 The president of Shell
Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell,
is stepping down at the end of this year, less than one month
after the company cancelled a major oil sands project in
northern Alberta.
In a statement released on Monday, Shell said that Lorraine
Mitchelmore, who spent six years as Shell Canada's president and
country chair, will be replaced on Jan. 1 by Michael Crothers,
who will retain his current role as vice president of
Unconventionals North America.
Last month, Shell pulled the plug on its
80,000-barrel-per-day Carmon Creek project, citing "current
uncertainties" and lack of infrastructure to move Canadian crude
to market.
A spokesman for Shell Canada said Mitchelmore's departure
had nothing to do with the decision to halt Carmon Creek.
Mitchelmore said, "My choice to move on to new opportunities
is largely driven by my desire to spend more time with my two
young daughters."
Earlier this month the company launched the Quest project at
its Scotford upgrader in northern Alberta, the first in the oil
sands to capture and bury carbon emissions.
Her departure comes as the Canadian oil industry grapples
with a prolonged global crude price slump, royalty and climate
change policy reviews by the Alberta government and the U.S.
rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline.
Mitchelmore said Shell and Canada's energy industry are
well-positioned to face the future.
Her replacement Crothers, a native of Calgary, trained as a
chemical engineer and previously worked as Shell's venture
manager and country chair in Ireland.
Before that he spent 10 years in Shell's oil sands
operations, including a stint as general manager of the Scotford
upgrader, which processes mined bitumen into refinery-ready
synthetic crude.
