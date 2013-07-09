* New chief "quiet man, but determined" - former Shell exec
* Was assistant to ex-boss Phil Watts during reserves crisis
* Faces investor calls to rein in investment
* Has background in Shell's strong suit, LNG
By Andrew Callus
LONDON, July 9 Royal Dutch Shell named
refining head Ben van Beurden as its new chief executive,
picking a man with little board-level experience but broad
company exposure and first-hand knowledge of the gas technology
it has bet its future on.
Van Beurden, who became head of refining, marketing and
chemicals in January, has been at the Anglo-Dutch group for 30
years and spent a decade in the liquefied natural gas (LNG)
industry.
At 55, the Dutchman is of similar age to Peter Voser, the
Swiss national he is replacing, who announced his surprise
retirement in May.
Though not widely known outside Europe's top oil company,
van Beurden is respected inside it. He also represents a big
part of Voser's vision of its future as a business in the
forefront of oil and gas technology thanks to his experience in
LNG, where Shell has become the acknowledged industry leader.
Van Beurden, who a former Shell executive described as "'The
Quiet Man' within Shell - but enormously determined", faces an
industry-wide battle to replace reserves and control costs. Some
shareholders want Shell to reduce investment and keep more for
bigger dividends.
Voser told Reuters after his retirement announcement that he
was resisting that call.
'HIGH FLYER'
Like Voser, who will be 55 in August and is leaving in
search of a lifestyle change, van Beurden is from the downstream
part of the business which wrested control from the upstream oil
and gas division in the aftermath of Shell's reserves accounting
crisis of 2003/04.
A chemical engineering graduate, van Beurden had a front
seat for the crisis, in which the company was forced to
downgrade oil and gas reserves that top executives had
over-estimated for years.
He worked between 2002 and 2004 as management assistant to
Phil Watts, the head of company who was sacked in the aftermath
of the debacle in 2004.
"He (van Beurden) was clearly a high flyer then, and I am
not surprised at all that he's made it all the way to the top,"
said a former colleague who no longer works for Shell.
The former executive said the choice of van Beurden showed
that Shell wants to improve its operational performance and hold
managers to account, particularly in the upstream business.
"(Ben) is recognised as an extremely capable and focused
colleague who listens - offending few, rarely excitable and very
supportive. Most importantly, his results delivery is always
considered, structured and methodical. He will be a steadying
hand at the Shell helm in the coming years," he said.
Van Beurden joined Shell in 1983 and has held engineering,
plant management and operations and commercial roles in the
Netherlands, Africa, Malaysia, UK and the United States. He has
held the role of operations manager of Malaysia LNG and is a
former vice president, gas & power, in Mexico.
BATTLE AHEAD
One of van Beurden's first tasks will be to oversee a plan
to retreat further from Nigeria's eastern Niger Delta, a thorn
in the company's side for decades through oil spills, theft,
sabotage and civil unrest. Shell announced a strategic review of
the business in June.
Given that he was relatively new to the top executive level,
investors and insiders did not initially consider van Beurden a
likely contender. The early focus of attention was on Finance
Director Simon Henry and other divisional heads Marvin Odum,
Matthias Bichsel, and Andrew Brown.
More recently, though, insiders were saying Henry and Brown
lacked breadth of experience. They said Odum was tarnished by
Shell's accidents in Alaska, and Bichsel was too old.
Some insiders had also noted a push to find a Dutch CEO to
reassure investors in the Netherlands. The disgraced Watts and
his predecessor in the role were British, like Henry and Brown.
A senior manager at Shell said that Henry was the only one
who may have felt he had a chance to be CEO. Given that he is in
his early fifties, he may still be in the frame for future
promotion.
Shares in Shell gained 1.4 percent on Tuesday.
"Van Beurden looks, on paper, an eminently suitable
successor to Voser," said one of the 20 biggest investors in
Shell.