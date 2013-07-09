LONDON, July 9 Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday its Downstream Director, Ben van Beurden, would take over as the new group chief executive from next year, to replace Peter Voser who had already announced his departure.

Shell said Van Beurden joined the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies in 1983 and has held a number of technical and commercial roles in both the Upstream and Downstream businesses. He has worked in The Netherlands, Africa, Malaysia, the United States and, most recently, in Britain.

Voser is due to leave Shell at the end of March 2014, marking the end of 29 years with the Company.