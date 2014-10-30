LONDON Oct 30 Chad Holliday, the former
chairman of Bank of America and DuPont widely credited for his
sustainable energy vision, will become the first American
chairman at Royal Dutch Shell, an oil major with tense
relations with green groups.
Shell has repeatedly come under fire from environmentalists
over issues such as pollution of the Niger delta river in
Nigeria or its Arctic drilling campaign after the company's huge
rig run aground in Alaska last year.
As chairman, Holliday will lead Shell's board through the
implementation of the strategy outlined by Chief Executive Ben
van Beurden, focusing mostly on boosting the company's cashflow.
An engineer by education, Holliday spent most of his career
at DuPont, having joined the U.S. chemical giant in 1970 and
becoming the CEO 18 years later.
It was under Holliday's 10-year leadership that DuPont
established a goal of decreasing environmental footprint and
turned itself from a chemical company into a science-based
products and services company.
Holliday, 66, also headed the 10-member executive committee
of the United Nations' and World Bank's Sustainable Energy for
All initiative, launched in 2009.
"We have seven billion people on the planet but we have
enough resources for about four billion," Holliday says in a
video posted on the initiative's website.
"One of the most critical things people need to have to be
productive is energy, so what we have is this big market
opportunity to provide energy to 1.3 billion people who don't
have electricity and nearly 3 billion who lack other access to
energy ... and if you don't do it in a sustainable way, you
won't be able to do it very well," he said.
"The key thing here is that we move and start taking action
and we stop just talking about it ... If we miss this, shame on
us," he said.
Holliday is also chairman of the U.S. National Academy of
Engineering, an honorary organization established by Congress
whose members include over 2,000 of the most outstanding
engineers in the United States.
"I am very much looking forward to him bringing expertise
from both the industry, ideas on technology innovation and the
various relationships around the world that will be a great
benefit to the company," Shell's chief financial officer, Simon
Henry, said on Thursday.
Holliday will take over from current chairman and former
boss of Finland's Nokia, Jorma Ollila, in 2015.
