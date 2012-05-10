UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
KIEV May 10 Shell and Chevron are likely to win tenders for two potentially large shale gas fields in Ukraine, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.
One contract area, Yuzivska, is located in the eastern Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The other, Olesska, is in the western Lviv region.
"(The likely winners are) Shell for Yuzivska and Chevron for Olesska," the source said.
Ukraine's State Geological Service estimates the reserves of the Yuzivska area at 2 trillion cubic metres and those of Olesska at 0.8 to 1.5 trillion. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform