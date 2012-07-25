(Adds details, background, analyst comment)
LONDON, July 25 Oil major Shell sealed
an exploration tie-up with China's state-run oil firm CNOOC
on Wednesday in a move which will help secure longer
term growth from projects in the world's energy-hungry second
largest economy.
Shell said it agreed two partnership deals with CNOOC, one
to explore for oil and gas in the Yinggehai basin in the South
China Sea, and one to look for hydrocarbons off the coast of
Gabon.
Shell already operates a gas field in central China, in the
Changbei block, and said it would seek to increase production on
that block through a separate amended agreement with state-run
CNPC, where it is partnered with CNPC's listed arm PetroChina
.
"These new projects in partnership with Chinese companies
are the latest showcase of our China strategy to work with our
Chinese counterparts both in China and globally to help meet the
country's energy needs to fuel its fast growing economy," Lim
Haw-Kuang, executive chairman of Shell Companies in China said
in a statement.
Chinese oil companies have been aggressive in targeting
assets around the globe to help feed the country's energy demand
while also pushing to develop its own resources, including shale
gas.
"This is really part of the Shell strategy of building a
pipeline of medium and long term growth options. It's clearly
good news from a long term perspective," Societe Generale
analyst Irene Himona said.
Shell is one of the few international oil firms to operate
an onshore gas field in China, where production is dominated by
PetroChina and Sinopec .
Apart from the Changbei venture, Shell signed a deal with
CNPC to develop a shale gas block in China earlier this year in
the first deal of its kind in the country.
Shell, which last operated offshore China 10 years ago, said
that it would own a 100 percent stake in the Chinese offshore
licences during the exploration phase but this stake would be
reduced should they be developed.
In Gabon, CNOOC will acquire a 25 percent stake in two of
Shell's licences, it said, in a move which reflects CNOOC's push
for exposure to deepwater acreage.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment and Jason
Neely)