BEIJING Aug 18 Royal Dutch Shell has
entered a framework deal with a Chinese energy firm to jointly
purchase and distribute liquefied natural gas, Shell said on
Tuesday, a rare cooperation between a global energy company and
a local private player.
Shell signed the non-binding framework agreement with
Guanghui Energy Co Ltd, which is building a gas
receiving terminal in Qidong of Jiangsu province with a designed
annual handling capacity of around 600,000 tonnes in its first
phase.
Chinese companies other than the country's dominant energy
giants are emerging as LNG importers after Beijing started
allowing third-party access to import terminals built by the
majors and private investment in the sector.
Instead of a previous intent to be involved in building and
operating the terminal, Shell, one of China's top LNG suppliers,
is now looking at only purchasing and marketing LNG, gas that is
super-chilled in liquid form and transported in specialized
tankers.
"Our cooperation with Guanghui has evolved and the current
scope under discussion is a joint venture to purchase, import
and on sell LNG through the Qidong terminal," Shell said in an
emailed statement.
Guanghui Energy, one of the country's pioneer independent
players in the LNG industry, has plans to expand its Qidong
terminal with phase two and three developments, company and
industry sources have said.
