LONDON May 29 A Singapore-based subsidiary of oil major Shell has signed a 20-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with Japan's Chubu Electric, Shell said on Thursday.

Under the agreement, Shell Eastern Trading will supply up to 12 cargoes of LNG per year to Chubu Electric.

"Shell has a long history of supplying natural gas to Japan, and this agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to the country," said Maarten Wetselaar, vice president at Shell Integrated Gas.

The deal, which will start in October, is the first long-term LNG supply agreement between Shell and Chubu Electric. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Dale Hudson)