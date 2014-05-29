LONDON May 29 A Singapore-based subsidiary of
oil major Shell has signed a 20-year liquefied natural
gas (LNG) deal with Japan's Chubu Electric, Shell said
on Thursday.
Under the agreement, Shell Eastern Trading will supply up to
12 cargoes of LNG per year to Chubu Electric.
"Shell has a long history of supplying natural gas to Japan,
and this agreement demonstrates our continued commitment to the
country," said Maarten Wetselaar, vice president at Shell
Integrated Gas.
The deal, which will start in October, is the first
long-term LNG supply agreement between Shell and Chubu Electric.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Dale Hudson)