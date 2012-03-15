GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
LONDON, March 15 Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was being sued for causing climate change, suggesting recent court set-backs for environmentalists had not put an end to global warming lawsuits.
The Anglo-Dutch group said in its annual report, published on Thursday, that, "Shell, together with other energy companies, has been subject to litigation regarding climate change".
"We believe these lawsuits are without merit and are not material to Shell," the world's second-largest non-government controlled oil company by market value added.
Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit against five big power companies, that sought to force them to cut their carbon dioxide emissions, claiming the utilities had created a public nuisance by contributing to climate change.
Shell gave no further detail on the suits. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
Feb 14 For nearly 50 years, the Oroville Dam has provided a water lifeline to residents across the state of California. But for the community in its shadow, the dam has been a source of contention and legal battles.
TOKYO, Feb 15 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) submitted plans on Wednesday to sell a total of 70 billion yen ($612 million) of bonds, its first sale since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.