BEIJING, March 22 Royal Dutch Shell
said it has signed a production sharing contract with China
National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) for developing a shale gas
block in southwestern Sichuan province, the first such deal in
China.
Shell has already done some exploration works on the
Fushun-Yongchuan block that covers 3,500 square kilometres.
"Shell will apply its advanced technology, operational
expertise and global experience in the project to jointly
develop the shale gas resources with CNPC," the Anglo-Dutch firm
said in a release on its website, without giving any further
details. (www.shell.com)
China is at the very early stage to tap its shale gas
resources and the government wants to identify the right
technology to unlock its potentially large shale gas resource in
the next few years, aiming for a leap in shale production by
2020.
