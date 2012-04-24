* Shell offers 220 pence per share in recommended cash deal

LONDON, April 24 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy Cove Energy for 1.12 billion pounds ($1.8 billion), lifting its offer to access East Africa's huge gas reserves, but failing to quell hopes of a bid battle for the Mozambique-focused explorer.

Cove's directors recommended the offer from oil major Shell, which matched rather than beat a rival offer made by Thai state-controlled oil firm PTT Exploration and Production Pcl (PTTEP) in February, as Shell betted that its expertise would help secure the deal.

"PTTEP is currently considering its options and will make a further announcement as and when appropriate," the Thai firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Industry interest in East Africa has been gathering pace after huge gas discoveries were made there, with the region tipped to become a major natural gas producing region supplying liquid natural gas (LNG) to energy hungry Asian markets.

Mozambique's bountiful natural resources have boosted hopes for development in the region, potentially paving the way for energy-intensive industries to spring up in the country provided some of the gas is available for domestic use.

Shares in Cove traded above Shell's 220 pence per share offer, up 4.7 percent to 227.25 pence at 1353 GMT, signalling investors are hopeful of a higher bid.

"Competing offers can still be made and the shares will now likely trade to a slight premium on the hope that PTTEP will trump Shell," said Investec analysts.

However, Westhouse Securities analyst Andrew Matharu said Mozambique would likely favour Shell's offer.

"A key component of this is how the Mozambique authorities want to develop their resources and a project of this scale needs an oil major with the financial resources and the expertise of bringing world class scale projects to fruition so you need someone like a Shell," he said.

Shell said the deal was conditional upon approval from the government of Mozambique amongst other things, adding that it includes a break fee of 11.1 million pounds if Cove later accepts a rival bid.

On a usual timetable, a competing offer would have a window of around one to two months to emerge.

Cove's directors, in possession of a collective 4.38 percent stake in the company, said they would be accepting the offer.

TAX ISSUE

Both Cove and Shell declined to comment on how capital gains tax which will be owed to Mozambique upon the sale of assets in the country will be paid.

Cove said earlier in April that it will be subject to a tax rate of 12.8 percent on the capital gains arising from the sale of its Mozambique assets, clarifying that a levy would be applicable after a period of uncertainty which analysts had warned could impact the sale.

"It is still not clear who, or how the capital gains tax associated with the Cove sale will be paid to Mozambique," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Braden Purkis.

"However, it is clear that Cove shareholders will receive 220 pence in cash for each share held," he added.

Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma Offshore Area 1 in Mozambique, where operator Anadarko has said recoverable reserves could top 30 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Mirabaud Securities analysts said Cove's stake seems a small holding for a company the size of Shell, which is one of the world's biggest LNG players.

"We would look for it to take further equity over the coming months," they said.

In addition to Anadarko, Japan's Mitsui and Indian groups Bharat Petroleum and Videocon each own 10 percent stakes in the Rovuma licence.

Other companies with gas discoveries and looking to build LNG facilities in the region include Italy's Eni, whose field neighbours Cove's Rovuma area, and Norway's Statoil and Britain's BG Group off the coast of Tanzania.

Some in Southern Africa expressed hopes that not all of the gas will be exported as LNG to Asia, where Japan's reduced focus on nuclear power has boosted demand, warning that this would minimise the benefits of the discoveries to the region's development.

"It should not be a re-colonisation of Africa," the Chief Executive of South Africa's state-owned power utility Eskom {ESCJ.UL] Brian Dames told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Shell had previously made a $1.6 billion approach for Cove in February, before PTTEP beat the offer, prompting hopes of a bidding war, with an Indian consortium saying at one point it was also considering entering the fray.

Morgan Stanley advised Shell on the bid, while Standard Chartered advised Cove.

Separately, Mozambique said on Tuesday that it will launch a new bidding round for exploration licences in the southern part of the Rovuma basin by the end of this year. ($1=0.6213 British pounds) (Editing by David Cowell)