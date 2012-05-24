LONDON May 24 Royal Dutch Shell said
it was considering its options regarding Cove Energy,
the explorer it is trying to buy, as it extended the deadline
for shareholder acceptances in the face of a higher bid from a
Thai firm.
The takeover battle for Cove, which has a stake in huge gas
finds off the coast of Mozambique, heated up on Wednesday after
Shell's $1.8 billion offer was trumped by a $1.9 billion bid
from Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production
.
Shell said in a statement on Thursday that shareholders
would have an extra three weeks to accept its 220 pence per
share offer. Noting the competing bid from the Thai firm, the
company added:
"Shell is currently considering its options and will make a
further announcement if appropriate."
Shares in Cove closed at 250 pence on Wednesday, higher than
the 240 pence offer from the Thai firm, signalling that
investors expect Shell to come back with a higher bid.
East Africa is set to become one of the world's largest gas
exporters, executives operating in the region believe, after a
string of major discoveries across Mozambique and Tanzania.
Shell, which unlike PTT has already been granted the
approval of the Mozambique government, said to date it had
acceptances from shareholders owning 4.83 percent of Cove's
shares.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)