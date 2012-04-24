Powerful Angolan VP charged with corruption in Portugal
LISBON, Feb 16 Angolan Vice President Manuel Vicente had been charged in Portugal with corruption and money laundering, the Prosecutor General's office in Lisbon said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 24 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it agreed to buy Mozambique-focused explorer Cove Energy in a 1.12 billion pound ($1.8 billion) recommended cash deal, after the major raised its previous offer to match a rival bid from Thailand's PTT.
Shell said it would pay 220 pence for each Cove share and that the deal was conditional upon approval from the government of Mozambique amongst other things.
Cove's main asset is an 8.5 percent stake in the Rovuma Offshore Area 1, in Mozambique, where huge gas discoveries have been made.
Thailand's PTT made a 1.12 billion bid for Cove in February, trumping Shell's previous offer of 992.4 million pounds, and prompting hopes of a bid battle.
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's top share index retreated from a one-month high on Thursday, weighed down by a fall among oil firms and those trading ex-dividend, while mid-cap engineer Cobham slumped after results.
