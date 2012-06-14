LONDON, June 14 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell
extended the deadline on Thursday for shareholder
acceptances for its $1.8 billion offer for Cove Energy
to June 27.
However, Shell, which has so far received valid acceptances
from about 5 percent of Cove shareholders, did not raise its 220
pence per share bid, which is below a rival offer from
Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production.
Shell and state-owned PTT have been vying to acquire Cove in
recent months, lured by Cove's stake in huge gas fields
discovered off the coast of Mozambique.
PTT trumped Shell's $1.8 billion offer with a $1.9 billion,
240 pence per share bid, in May. Analysts have predicted that
the takeover battle could have further to run, with Cove
announcing the discovery of more gas on Monday.
(Reporting by Adveith Nair and Sarah Young)