LONDON, June 14 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell extended the deadline on Thursday for shareholder acceptances for its $1.8 billion offer for Cove Energy to June 27.

However, Shell, which has so far received valid acceptances from about 5 percent of Cove shareholders, did not raise its 220 pence per share bid, which is below a rival offer from Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production.

Shell and state-owned PTT have been vying to acquire Cove in recent months, lured by Cove's stake in huge gas fields discovered off the coast of Mozambique.

PTT trumped Shell's $1.8 billion offer with a $1.9 billion, 240 pence per share bid, in May. Analysts have predicted that the takeover battle could have further to run, with Cove announcing the discovery of more gas on Monday. (Reporting by Adveith Nair and Sarah Young)