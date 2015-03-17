BRIEF-Audi to acquire Silvercar Inc
* Audi to acquire Silvercar Inc., expand digital mobility technology and service offerings
LONDON, March 17 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its retail and commercial fuel marketing operations in Denmark to Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard .
The deal includes Shell's retail, commercial fleet, commercial fuels, aviation and connected trading and supply products businesses, which will be managed by Couche-Tard's wholly owned subsidiary Statoil Fuel and Retail, the two companies said in separate statements. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)
* Audi to acquire Silvercar Inc., expand digital mobility technology and service offerings
March 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Thursday: