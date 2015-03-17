LONDON, March 17 Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its retail and commercial fuel marketing operations in Denmark to Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard .

The deal includes Shell's retail, commercial fleet, commercial fuels, aviation and connected trading and supply products businesses, which will be managed by Couche-Tard's wholly owned subsidiary Statoil Fuel and Retail, the two companies said in separate statements. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Goodman)