March 25 Royal Dutch Shell Plc has
completed the sale of its stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 29 and
the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) in the Eastern Niger Delta to
Aiteo Eastern E&P Co Ltd for about $1.7 billion.
The Anglo-Dutch major has realised about $3.04 billion so
far from the sale of oil assets in Nigeria.
Shell decided to sell five Nigerian oil assets after a 2013
review of its business in the West African country.
The company said last October that it had signed sales
agreements for all of these assets, which included 30 percent
stakes in OMLs 18, 24, 25, 29 and the NCTL, Nigeria's main
onshore pipeline.
French oil major Total SA and Italy's Eni
also agreed to sell their minority stakes in OML 29 and NCTL,
giving Aiteo a 45 percent stake in both assets, Shell said in a
statement on Wednesday.
