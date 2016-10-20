BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 20 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Thursday it is selling about 206,000 acres of non-core oil and gas properties in Canada to Tourmaline Oil Corp for about $1.03 billion.
The deal consists of $758 million in cash and Tourmaline shares valued at $279 million, Shell said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru