Oct 20 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Thursday it is selling about 206,000 acres of non-core oil and gas properties in Canada to Tourmaline Oil Corp for about $1.03 billion.

The deal consists of $758 million in cash and Tourmaline shares valued at $279 million, Shell said. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)