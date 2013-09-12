By Andrew Callus
LONDON, Sept 12 Shell is to make John Abbott
head of its fuels and chemicals business, pitching the deliverer
of its Canadian oil sands expansion project into an industry
debate over whether the "downstream" business he will run still
fits with oil and gas extraction.
A 53-year-old Briton who joined Europe's top oil company
straight from university in 1981, Abbott is credited with
bringing Royal Dutch Shell's Athabasca oil sands
expansion project in Canada on stream in the period 2008-2012.
He will join the company's top executive echelon, the
executive committee, taking on the role of downstream director
at a time when Shell and its fellow top-tier multinational oil
companies face shrinking returns on investment and growing
exploration costs per barrel produced.
Some smaller oil companies in the United States have
demerged their refining divisions into separate companies in an
attempt to deliver more clarity of direction for investors. Some
shareholders want Shell and the rest of the world's top five to
follow a similar route.
Athabasca is a project that complicates that debate because
it extracts heavy oil and refines it as part of the same
integrated operation. Oil sands accounted for 147,000 barrels a
day or 4.4 percent of Shell's output in 2012.
Abbott also takes on a headache in the form of the company's
Motiva U.S. refining joint venture operation, where a new
refinery unit faces piping and vibration problems
.
He will take over on Oct. 1 from Ben van Beurden, who will
become Shell's new chief executive from Jan. 1 next year.
In his current role of executive vice president of
manufacturing, reporting to van Beurden, Abbott oversees the
operation of 30 or so refineries and petrochemical plants
worldwide and is responsible for about 30,000 employees and
contractors.
Like many of Shell's senior executives past and present,
Abbott has been with the company for more than three decades. He
has held management posts, mainly in the downstream segment of
the business, in Asia, north America and Europe.
Van Beurden is to replace Peter Voser, who surprised
insiders and shareholders earlier this year with news he will
retire at the age of 55.