* Shell says project uneconomic in current downturn
* Major writedowns not expected
(Adds details throughout, updates shares)
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Jan 18 Royal Dutch Shell said
on Monday it had decided to exit a multi-billion-dollar plan to
develop jointly the Bab sour gas field in Abu Dhabi, the latest
major project to fall victim to the worst oil-market downturn in
decades.
The Anglo-Dutch company said that "following a careful and
thorough evaluation of technical challenges and costs" it would
stop further joint work on the project with Abu Dhabi National
Oil Co (ADNOC).
Shell won in 2013 a tender valued at the time at $10 billion
for a 40 percent stake in a 30-year venture to develop the
complex sour gas field, involving the treatment of potentially
deadly gasses.
The Bab joint venture envisaged building a sour gas
processing plant that would yield 1 billion cubic feet per day,
aimed at domestic consumption.
The move was also seen at the time as a stepping stone for
Shell to renew a coveted concession to develop the United Arab
Emirates' largest onshore oilfield.
"The evaluation concluded that for Shell, the development of
the project does not fit with the company's strategy,
particularly in the economic climate prevailing in the energy
industry," Shell said in a statement on Monday.
The decision is not expected to result in a significant
writedown for Shell, which reports interim fourth-quarter and
full-year 2015 results on Wednesday ahead of a key shareholder
vote on its proposed acquisition of BG Group.
Shell shares were down 0.5 percent at 1445 GMT, compared
with a 0.2 percent gain for the sector index.
The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said the UAE was
not worried about Shell's pullout.
"The reason most probably will be (a) commercial reason
because now the cost of gas and the price of gas and LNG has
dropped more than 50 percent," Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui
said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi.
"We are not worried about supply of gas. We are planning
well. If the company is pulling out, I'm not worried," Mazroui
said.
Analysts at Bernstein welcomed Shell's decision to exit "yet
another high-cost (and) low-return project" even at the cost of
risking long-term relationships with countries.
"Such actions are increasingly placing Shell further down
the cost curve while making it even stronger at the cycle
bottom," they wrote. Bernstein rates Shell as "outperform".
Shell pulled out of several major projects last year as a
result of the steep decline in oil prices since June 2014,
including its 80,000-barrels-per-day Carmon Creek thermal oil
sands project and the 200,000 bpd Pierre River oil sands mining
project in Canada.
(Additional reporting by Rania El Gamel in Dubai; Editing by
Dale Hudson)