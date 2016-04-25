LONDON, April 25 Royal Dutch Shell will
close the head office of BG Group, the gas producer it agreed to
acquire for $50 billion in February, by the end of the year, it
said on Monday.
The oil major will offer voluntary redundancy packages to
staff at the BG headquarters in Reading, near London, and has
opened all internal Shell vacancies to BG employees, it said.
Shell also said it would close BG's Aberdeen office to focus
onshore operations in the Scottish oil town at its own site.
Shell will also close its Brabazon House office in Manchester by
the end of 2017, it said.
Shell said in December that it expected to cut around 2,800
roles globally across the combined group, or approximately 3
percent of the total workforce.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso, editing by Louise
Heavens)