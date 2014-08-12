PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Aug 12 Royal Dutch Shell will cut around 250 jobs at its onshore North Sea oil operations in Aberdeen, Scotland as part of a business restructure, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
The oil and gas company said the job reductions in Aberdeen will be implemented by the end of 2014 as it "reorganising its upstream onshore operations, to better serve the needs of its offshore facilities and to build a stronger long-term business in the North Sea," a spokesman said.
Shell employs around 4,500 staff at its upstream operations in Scotland as well as an additional 1,000 service contractors.
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.