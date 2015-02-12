* Van Beurden says industry risks losing credibility
* Says governments take ineffective steps to fight gas
emissions
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Feb 12 The oil industry needs to take a
leading role in the fight against climate change to introduce
"realism and practicality" into the debate, the head of Royal
Dutch Shell said on Thursday.
Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden also criticised
governments of taking at times counterproductive steps to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions.
"What can we as an industry do to help clear the way for a
more informed debate? In the past we thought it was better to
keep a low profile on the issue. I understand that tactic, but
in the end it's not a good tactic," van Beurden said in excerpts
of a speech he was planned to give at the International
Petroleum Week dinner in London on Thursday evening.
Environmental organisations have accused the oil industry of
not doing enough to reduce emissions and increase the use of
renewable fuels.
"You cannot talk credibly about lowering emissions globally
if, for example, you are slow to acknowledge climate change; if
you undermine calls for an effective carbon price; and if you
always descend into the 'jobs versus environment' argument in
the public debate," van Beurden said.
Shell backed a resolution last month proposed by activist
investors to force the company to recognise climate change risks
by improving its transparency.
Van Beurden also criticised "inefficient or even
counterproductive measures" taken by governments.
He said that Germany, while increasing the use of renewable
energy sources, saw a rise in CO2 emissions in 2012 and 2013 as
a result of the increased use of coal-powered plants.
"I'm well aware that the industry's credibility is an issue.
Stereotypes that fail to see the benefits our industry brings to
the world are short-sighted. But we must also take a critical
look at ourselves."
"Our industry should be less aloof, more assertive. We have
to make sure that our voice is heard," the Shell boss said.
"Together, we can offer some realism and practicality to the
debate."
Oil and gas companies have come under increasing pressure
from investors to take more action in the fight to lower carbon
emissions.
In December, the Church of England filed a shareholder
resolution on climate change at Shell and BP.
Last year, the European Union set a 40 percent goal for cuts
in emissions, mainly from burning fossil fuels, below 1990
levels by 2030.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)